MacCumhaill's hit injury time goal to earn a draw at St Eunan's in U-21A

An injury time goal from Alex McGeehan grabbed a draw for MacCumhaill’s in their opening fixture in the Donegal U-21A Championship at St Eunan’s.

St Eunan’s 0-9

Sean MacCumhaill’s 1-6

There was a pedestrian feel at O’Donnell Park, with the locals leading 0-5 to 0-3 at the break, with Padraig McGettigan hitting three, while Kevin McCormack did the same for MacCumhaill’s.

In the second half, St Eunan’s had David Boyle hitting three and were 0-9 to 0-6 in front against 14 men, with Conor Doherty having been sent off on 43 minutes for a second yellow. However, in the absence of the injured Joel Bradley Walsh, it was McGeehan who played at full-forward and slammed home a goal from 10 meteres when his team reworked a free from McCormack.

In a repeat of the final 11 months ago, which the Letterkenny side won 1-13 to 1-9, it was both teams first outing in the bloated competition this season.



The St Eunan's panel before their opening fixture in the Donegal U-21A Championship against MacCumhaill's at O'Donnell Park

MacCumhaill’s were due to play Termon last Friday, only for their home pitch to be deemed waterlogged, with St Eunan’s - now under the management of Sean McVeigh and Peter Devine - sitting out the opening series.

MacCumhaill’s would’ve been disappointed to concede an opening score from a Padraig McGettigan free that bounced over the bar but with McCormack on song with two points in the opening quarter, were in front up on 15 minutes.

However, with McGettigan hitting one from long range and Oran Winston scoring the home side then edged ahead. McGettigan hit a fine point on the loop and Shane O’Donnell cut it to make it 0-5 to 0-2 on 25 minutes.

MacCumhaill’s McGeehan got sight on goal when he got away from Noah Barrett only to shot wide when attempting to plant the ball into the top corner. McCormack, with the score of the half, brought the Twin Towns team back to two down at the break, 0-5 to 0-3.

David Boyle’s free opened the second half scoring and then the same player fetched a mark to score again. Alex McGeehan hit MacCumhaill’s first score of the second half but they were down to 14 when Conor Doherty was sent off by referee Mark Dorrian for a second yellow for dissent.

At 0-7 to 0-5, after McGeehan hitting another point, Dylan Doherty had a decent enough opening and a sight of goal to put MacCumhaill’s in front, only to drag the shot wide. When St Eunan’s captain Shane O’Donnell punched over on 50, it was needed for the hosts and Boyle - enjoying a good second half- made it 0-9 to 0-5 with eight to play.

McCormack’s free brought the gap back to three and with injury-time being played it was McGeehan who had the final say.

St Eunan’s scorers: Padraig McGettigan 0-3, 1f; David Boyle 0-3, 1f, 1m; Shane O’Donnell 0-2; Oran Winston 0-1.

Sean MacCumhaill’s scorers: Alex McGeehan 1-2; Kevin McCormack 0-4, 3f.

St Eunan’s: Ronan Coady; Nathan Plumb, Donal Higgins, Noah Barrett; Gavin McCarron, Noel O’Donnell, Cian Monagle; Ciaran Moore, Daragh Ellison; Oran Winston, Shane O’Donnell, Brian Drumm; David Boyle, Padraig McGettigan, Dylan Doogan. Subs: Lorcan O’Donnell for Drumm (42)

Sean MacCumhaill’s: Oisin McMenamin; Alan Sproule, Pete Burn, Eoin McGonagle; Josh McMenamin, Aaron Gilhooley, Sean Martin; Jack Duffy, Fionn McNulty; Conor Doherty, Conor McGinty, Oisin McGlinchey; Dylan Doherty, Alex McGeehan, Kevin McCormack. Kieran Thompson for McGlinchey (half-time), Shay Bradley on for D Doherty (58)

Referee: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhánada)