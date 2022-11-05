Roarty and Byrne point the way for Naomh Conaill in U-21A in Dungloe

Nathan Byrne of Naomh Conaill, seen here in action against Kevin Cassidy from Gaoth Dobhair in the 2019 Donegal SFC, kicked three points at Rosses Park
Naomh Conaill chalked up their first win of the U-21A Championship campaign with a nine-point victory over an understrength Dungloe ar Rosses Park.
Dungloe 0-4
Naomh Conaill 0-13
Conor Roarty and Nathan Byrne kicked three points each while Mark McDevitt scored two and Michael McKelvey, Leo Dunphy, Jack McGlynn, Mark Burke Melly, Odhran Doherty all chipped in with points for the dominant winners.
For Dungloe, Oran Gallagher posted two points and Cian Gallagher and Oran Fallon also got their names on the scoresheet for the Rosses club, who lined out with an inexperienced side with the seniors in action in the Ulster IFC against Dunloy from Antrim next Saturday.
This was an important win for Naomh Conaill after last Saturday’s draw with Four Masters at Davy Brennan Memorial Park. Dungloe had pulled off something of a surprise win over Killybegs to open things.
Dungloe scorers: Oran Gallagher 0-2, 2f; Oran Fallon 0-1,1f; Cian McGee 0-1.
Naomh Conaill scorers: Nathan Byrne and Conor Roarty 0-3 each; Mark McDevitt 0-2; Michael McKelvey, Leo Dunphy, Jack McGlynn, Mark Burke Melly and Odhran Doherty 0-1 each.
Dungloe: Damian McGowan; Kian Gallagher, Anthony Doherty, Aidan McGee; Conor Diver, Dylan Wallace, Cian McGee; Ethan McCaffrey, Brendan McCafferty; Eoghan Walsh, Oran Gallagher, Sean O’Donnell Browne, Darragh Ward, Oran Fallon, James Hartnett. Sub: Jordan Saville for Wallace.
Naomh Conaill: Adam Molloy; Ronan Breslin, Mark Campbell, Aidan Gilroy; Joseph Shankey Smith, Shaun Roarty, Conor Roarty; Neil Frances Boyle, Nathan Byrne; Jack McGlynn, Mark McDevitt, Robbie McDonnell; Jack Boyle. Subs: Mark Burke Melly for Shankey Smith; Odhran McCallig for McDevitt; M Tremble for McKelvey, Callum Gallagher for Gilroy.
