Low-scoring U-21A affair between Termon and Gaoth Dobhair ends all square

There was nothing to separate Termon and Gaoth Dobhair in the U-21A Championship at the Burn Road.

Termon 0-5

Gaoth Dobhair 0-5

In a low-scoring encounter, it took a score from Eoghan de Búrca then a late free from Stephen Doyle McFadden to grab a point for the visitors.

The first half had ended with Termon holding a slender 0-3 to 0-2 lead, with two Ryan McFadden points and one from Stephen Black making up their interval total. Gaoth Dobhair had scored the first and last scores of the half, with Aidan Breathnach opening the scoring and Cian McEntee concluding it.

The closest either side went to a goal was when Daithi Roberts in the Gaoth Dobhair goal saved from Ryan McFadden, who was released by Bobby McGettigan, on 16 minutes.

In the second half, Stephen Doyle McFadden levelled it up and with scores hard to come by, Ryan McFadden and Kevin McGettigan’s points, which put the locals 0-5 to 0-3 in front, looked like enough. However, Gaoth Dobhair managed to get a point for the trip home with those two scores in the last five minutes.

Termon scorers: Ryan McFadden 0-3, 1f; Stephen Black and Kevin McGettigan 0-1 each.

Gaoth Dobhair scorers: Stephen Doyle McFadden 0-2; Aidan Breatnach, Cian McEntee and Eoghan de Búrca 0-1 each.

Termon: Tomas Cannon; Conor Cassidy, Cormac Gallagher, Caolan Gallagher; Conor Black, Kevin McGettigan, Evan Coleman; Ryan McFadden, Jamie Grant; Stephen McDaid, Jack Alcorn, Stephen Black; Oisin Harkin, Bobby McGettigan, Aaron Reid.

Gaoth Dobhair: Daithi Roberts ; Sean Noel McFadden, Roan Turk, Sean Gallagher; Aidan Breathnach, Daire Ferry, Cian Mc Entee; Stephen McFadden, Domhnall McBride; Jonny O’Donnell, Eoghan de Búrca, Fiachra Coyle; Jamie Doherty, Stephen McFadden, Fionnan Coyle.