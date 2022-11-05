Search

05 Nov 2022

It's the Karl Joseph show as Ardara defeat Naomh Columba in U-21B championship

Ardara starlet hits all of his side's scores to keep the bragging rights at home in Pearse Memorial Park

It's the Karl Joseph show as Ardara defeat Naomh Columba in U-21B championship

Karl Joseph Molloy was on song for Ardara

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

05 Nov 2022 10:57 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

It was the Karl Joseph Molloy show in Pearse Memorial Park on Saturday evening as the young starlet hit all of Ardara’s total of 3-3 to overcome Naomh Columba.

Ardara 3-3
Naomh Columba 0-8

Goals win games and never was it more true than in this game. But the star was a familiar name in the young Molloy.

His goals all came in the opening half, the third after a penalty was saved but he was on hand to bang in the rebound. All three goals were set up by Paul Walsh.

It had started well for Naomh Columba as they had opening points from Eric Carr and Sean Hardy.Karl Joseph got Ardara up and running from a free before Joseph Lyons restored the Naomh Columba two point advantage.

But the first Molloy goal turned the game in Ardara’s favour on 20 minutes. Michael Callaghan and Molloy traded points before Molloy hit his second goal.

Aodh Ruadh go on goal spree against St Naul's in Ballyshannon

After a competitive opening half the home side were much too strong in the second half and were scoring goals much too easily

Callaghan again responded but when Paul Walsh was fouled for a penalty, Molloy added his and Ardara’s third, firing the rebound home after Shane Ellis had saved his first effort.

Half-time: Ardara 3-2, Naomh Columba 0-5.

Michael Callaghan (free) and Sean Hardy cut the lead for Naomh Columba but again Molloy hit back, this time pointing a ‘45’, which was the only score for the home side in the second half.

But it proved to be enough as Naomh Columba could only add one more point from Paul O’Hare a couple of minutes from time. Ardara’s Joe Kitterick was shown a black card late in the game.

Ardara scorers: Karl Joseph Molloy 3-3, 1f,1’45’,1pen.
Naomh Columba scorers: Michael Callaghan 0-3; Sean Hardy 0-2; Eric Carr, Joseph Lyons, Paul O’Hare (f) 0-1 each.

Ardara: Matthew McGlynn; Fionn Gallagher, Shane Mooney,Proinnsias Molloy; Owen Gallagher, Shane Whyte, Niall McHugh; Matthew Sweeney, Charlie Bennett; Joe Kitterick, Paul Walsh, Daniel McHugh; Karl Joseph Molloy, Sean McConnell, Jamie Molloy. Subs: Jonathan McHugh for P Molloy; Michael Mulreany for O Gallagher; Liam McShane for D McHugh; Cian Sweeney for J Molloy.
Naomh Columba: Shane Ellis; Pauric Boyle, Cian Gillespie, Sonny Curran; Thomas Byrne, Oisin Byrne, Joseph Lyons; Pauric Hegarty, Michael Callaghan; Darragh Cunningham, Eric Carr, Sean Hardy; Antoine Molloy, Paul O’Hare, Aaron Byrne. Subs: Conor O’Donoghue for T Byrne; Gary Doherty for S Curran.

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media