It's the Karl Joseph show as Ardara defeat Naomh Columba in U-21B championship

It was the Karl Joseph Molloy show in Pearse Memorial Park on Saturday evening as the young starlet hit all of Ardara’s total of 3-3 to overcome Naomh Columba.

Ardara 3-3

Naomh Columba 0-8

Goals win games and never was it more true than in this game. But the star was a familiar name in the young Molloy.

His goals all came in the opening half, the third after a penalty was saved but he was on hand to bang in the rebound. All three goals were set up by Paul Walsh.

It had started well for Naomh Columba as they had opening points from Eric Carr and Sean Hardy.Karl Joseph got Ardara up and running from a free before Joseph Lyons restored the Naomh Columba two point advantage.

But the first Molloy goal turned the game in Ardara’s favour on 20 minutes. Michael Callaghan and Molloy traded points before Molloy hit his second goal.

Callaghan again responded but when Paul Walsh was fouled for a penalty, Molloy added his and Ardara’s third, firing the rebound home after Shane Ellis had saved his first effort.

Half-time: Ardara 3-2, Naomh Columba 0-5.

Michael Callaghan (free) and Sean Hardy cut the lead for Naomh Columba but again Molloy hit back, this time pointing a ‘45’, which was the only score for the home side in the second half.

But it proved to be enough as Naomh Columba could only add one more point from Paul O’Hare a couple of minutes from time. Ardara’s Joe Kitterick was shown a black card late in the game.

Ardara scorers: Karl Joseph Molloy 3-3, 1f,1’45’,1pen.

Naomh Columba scorers: Michael Callaghan 0-3; Sean Hardy 0-2; Eric Carr, Joseph Lyons, Paul O’Hare (f) 0-1 each.

Ardara: Matthew McGlynn; Fionn Gallagher, Shane Mooney,Proinnsias Molloy; Owen Gallagher, Shane Whyte, Niall McHugh; Matthew Sweeney, Charlie Bennett; Joe Kitterick, Paul Walsh, Daniel McHugh; Karl Joseph Molloy, Sean McConnell, Jamie Molloy. Subs: Jonathan McHugh for P Molloy; Michael Mulreany for O Gallagher; Liam McShane for D McHugh; Cian Sweeney for J Molloy.

Naomh Columba: Shane Ellis; Pauric Boyle, Cian Gillespie, Sonny Curran; Thomas Byrne, Oisin Byrne, Joseph Lyons; Pauric Hegarty, Michael Callaghan; Darragh Cunningham, Eric Carr, Sean Hardy; Antoine Molloy, Paul O’Hare, Aaron Byrne. Subs: Conor O’Donoghue for T Byrne; Gary Doherty for S Curran.

Referee: Jimmy White (Killybegs)