06 Nov 2022

Gallagher on fire as Naomh Ultan record U-21C win over Bundoran

The Naomh Ultan full-forward was the difference between the sides and his goal late on sealed the win

Luke Gallagher lights up game in Dunkineely

Reporter:

Peter Campbell

06 Nov 2022 12:12 PM

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

A five-star performance from Luke Gallagher was the difference as Naomh Ultan recorded a good home win against Bundoran in the U-21C Championship.

Naomh Ultan 1-14
Bundoran 2-7

Gallagher hit 1-9 for the winners and the goal came in the last five minutes which sealed the win for the home side.

A sign of the times was that Bundoran chairman Brian McEniff had to act as umpire for the game.

The sides were deadlocked at half-time - Naomh Ultan 0-9, Bundoran 0-3. The home side led by five points at one stage in that opening half but two goals from corner forward Ryan Blanc pulled Bundoran back into the contest.

On a heavy pitch both sides put in a great display in otherwise perfect conditions. There was little between the sides for much of the second half before Gallagher’s goal saw Naomh Ultan pull away.

The Dunkineely-based side drew last week with St Mary’s, Convoy and will meet Red Hugh’s next week.

Naomh Ultan scorers: Luke Gallagher 1-9,6f; Kyle Breslin 0-2; Jack Boyle, Shea Byrne 0-1 each.

Bundoran scorers: Ryan Blanc 2-0; Adam McGloin 0-3,1f; Ryan Barrett 0-2; Kyle McNulty, John Creevy 0-1 each.

Naomh Ultan: Aaron O’Shea; Pauric Cunningham, Christopher Boyle, Jamie Cunningham; Dylan Henry, Jack Boyle, Johnny Bach; Mark Hutchinson, Darragh Gallagher; Charlie Blaine, Seanie O’Shea, Lee Byrne; Shea Byrne, Luke Gallagher, Kyle Breslin..

Bundoran: Corey Wilson; Sean O’Reilly, Martin Tierney, Diarmuid Ryan; Ciaran Doherty, Adam Gallagher, Gerry Oates; Peadar McHenry, Ryan Barrett; Brian McMahon, Kyle McNulty, John Creevy; Caolan McMahon, Adam McGloin, Ryan Blanc. Sub: Dillon Barrett

Referee: Michael McShane (Kilcar)

