Second half goals enough to see Kilcar defeat Killybegs in U-21A

Three second half goals were the difference as Kilcar proved good enough to take the win in the local U-21A championship game against Killybegs in Towney.

Kilcar 3-8

Killybegs 0-7

The game marked the return to action of Ryan Jones, who suffered a serious head injury in a colleges game back at the start of the year in Irvinestown playing for Coláiste na Carraige, and he marked his return with a lively display and one of the Kilcar goals.

In a very close opening half Christopher Mulligan had the opening score on four minutes for the visitors from a free.

Kilcar had the next three scores to be ahead on 24 minutes with the scores from Pauric Love and two Seanie Boyle frees, the latter won by Ryan Jones, who was back playing his first game of football since his injury during Coláiste na Carraige’s schools match back in February.

Killybegs finished the half well with Christopher Mulligan finding the range before midfielder Rory Colyer hit two good points, the first from long range to leave it Kilcar 0-3, Killybegs 0-4 at the break.



The second half was a different story as Kilcar took control in the last quarter. Seanie Boyle with two (one free) had Kilcar in front early in the second half as they had the wind at their backs. Christopher Mulligan levelled from a free and he edged the Fishermen back in front a minute later.

The big turning point came on 45 minutes when Kevin O’Boyle picked up a second yellow for Killybegs for a foul on Boyle. Boyle took the 35m free and it somehow evaded the Killybegs defence to end up in the net.

This was followed by a second goal five minutes later when Ryan Jones finished to the net.

Ben Herrity and Seanie Boyle added points for a commanding 2-7 to 0-6 lead and while Killybegs pulled a point back a further Boyle point was followed by a third goal from Ryan McShane to complete the scoring.

Kilcar scorers: Seanie Boyle 1-6,3f; Ryan Jones, Ryan McShane 1-0 each; Pauric Love, Ben Herrity 0-1 each.

Killybegs scorers: Christopher Mulligan 0-5,1f; Rory Colyer 0-2

Kilcar: Eoin Love; Cian Carr, Dylan O’Gara, Carl Lyons; Ben Rafferty, Ryan McShane, Ben Herrity; Eoin Cormack, Pauric Love; Ryan Jones, Seanie Boyle, Conor O’Donnell; Ciaran O’Donnell, Conall Jones, Liam Gavigan.

Killybegs: Corey Byrne; Kevin O’Boyle, Cillian Gildea, Dillon Murphy; Ben Conneely, Charlie Breslin, Shane Byrne; Rory Colyer, Timmy Gorrell; Dillon Doogan, Christopher Mulligan, Michael McHugh; Josh Colyer, Ross Conneely, Darragh Brennan. Subs: Gavin Gallagher for Doogan; Martin Herrity for J Colyer

Referee: Kevin McGinley (Naomh Columba)