Conlon and Rudden help Malin beat Gaeil Fhánada by the minimum

All eyes on the ball in the U-21B Championship match between Malin and Gaeil Fhánada PHOTO: TOM HEANEY
Malin went two from two in the U-21B Championship thanks to a narrow win over Gaeil Fhánada.
Malin 0-9
Gaeil Fhánada 0-8
The Connolly Park outfit followed on from their opening 2-11 to 0-8 victory over neighbours Carndonagh. The margins were thin throughout, with all of the home side’s scores coming from Josh Conlon and Luke Rudden.
Malin were 0-6 to 0-4 in front at half-time, with Liam McGrenaghan in particular carrying the fight for the visitors with five points. It’s a first defeat for the Portsalon-based side, who are still in a decent position having won their first two games against Downings and then St Michael’s.
Malin scorers: Josh Conlon 0-5; Luke Rudden 0-4
Gaeil Fhánada: Liam McGrenaghan 0-5; Callum McAteer, Eoin Logue and Shaun Kerr 0-1 each.
Malin: Zach Conlon; Finn Ward, Adam McGonagle, Patrick McLaughlin; David Gallagher, Michael Walsh, Jamie McDevitt; Peter McCallion, Taylor Bonner; Ryan McGeogehan, Josh Conlon, Luke Rudden; Ben Curly, Mathew Mullarky, Calvin White. Sub: Patrick McLaughlin for Calvin White.
Gaeil Fhánada: Eoin McGonigle; Cian Sweeney, Liam Sweeney, Johnny Gallagher; Darren McAteer, Callum McAteer, Pauric Clinton; Shaun Carr, Liam McGrenaghan; Brandon Friel, Conor Heraghty, Eoin Logue; Joshua McAteer, Ronan Sweeney, Shaun Kerr. Subs: Gerard Sweeney, Darragh Sweeney, Dan Kerr.
