14 Nov 2022

Conlon and Rudden help Malin beat Gaeil Fhánada by the minimum

Between them, Josh Conlon and Luke Rudden scored all of Malin's points as their good form in the U-21B Championship continued with a slender victory over Gaeil Fhánada

All eyes on the ball in the U-21B Championship match between Malin and Gaeil Fhánada PHOTO: TOM HEANEY

Alan Foley

14 Nov 2022 3:06 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Malin went two from two in the U-21B Championship thanks to a narrow win over Gaeil Fhánada.

Malin 0-9
Gaeil Fhánada 0-8

The Connolly Park outfit followed on from their opening 2-11 to 0-8 victory over neighbours Carndonagh. The margins were thin throughout, with all of the home side’s scores coming from Josh Conlon and Luke Rudden.

Malin were 0-6 to 0-4 in front at half-time, with Liam McGrenaghan in particular carrying the fight for the visitors with five points. It’s a first defeat for the Portsalon-based side, who are still in a decent position having won their first two games against Downings and then St Michael’s.

Malin scorers: Josh Conlon 0-5; Luke Rudden 0-4
Gaeil Fhánada: Liam McGrenaghan 0-5; Callum McAteer, Eoin Logue and Shaun Kerr 0-1 each.

Malin: Zach Conlon; Finn Ward, Adam McGonagle, Patrick McLaughlin; David Gallagher, Michael Walsh, Jamie McDevitt; Peter McCallion, Taylor Bonner; Ryan McGeogehan, Josh Conlon, Luke Rudden; Ben Curly, Mathew Mullarky, Calvin White. Sub: Patrick McLaughlin for Calvin White.
Gaeil Fhánada: Eoin McGonigle; Cian Sweeney, Liam Sweeney, Johnny Gallagher; Darren McAteer, Callum McAteer, Pauric Clinton; Shaun Carr, Liam McGrenaghan; Brandon Friel, Conor Heraghty, Eoin Logue; Joshua McAteer, Ronan Sweeney, Shaun Kerr. Subs: Gerard Sweeney, Darragh Sweeney, Dan Kerr.

