Early goals in each half sets Robert Emmetts on way at Naomh Brid/Pettigo

A goal at the start of both halves were the decisive scores as Robert Emmetts held on to overcome Naomh Brid/Pettigo in a very entertaining U-21C Championship encounter at Trummon.



Naomh Brid/Pettigo 1-9

Robert Emmetts 2-10



On a Sunday morning borrowed from mid-summer these two teams served up a very good game. In the end it was the goals which won it for Robert Emmetts, the first coming from the throw-in with just 10 seconds on the clock and they repeated the feat at the start of the second half with just six seconds on the clock for their second.



That second goal put them 2-8 to 0-5 ahead but in the end they were hanging on as Naomh Brid/Pettigo dominated for long periods and cut the lead to a goal in the final 10 minutes. But they were unable to get that vital second goal and their wides tally of 10 was a factor in the end.



Strangely, both teams played their best football against the stiff breeze. Kevin McColgan, who looked so good in the first half, fired home the first goal but Naomh Brid/Pettigo matched the visitors throughout the first quarter. Caolan McGrory (free), the livewire Liam Gallagher, Matthew Gallagher and Sean Maher had points for the home side while Rory Dalton and McColgan added points for the visitors.



In the second quarter Robert Emmets had their best period, adding six points from Lee McLaughlin (2), Owen McMenamin (2), Owen Harran and Rory Dalton to just one in reply from Sean Maher. Half-time: Naomh Brid/Pettigo 0-5, Robert Emmetts 1-8.



The second goal within six seconds of the restart, finished by Dylan McNamee seemed to put the game to bed. When Owen McMenamin added a further point on 36 minutes, the 10 point margin seemed well beyond Naomh Brid/Pettigo.



But they would dominate the remainder of the game. Matthew Gallagher cut through to fire just wide of the post but they kept chipping away with the impressive Sean Maher knocking over points. They needed their ‘keeper Adam Barr to make a great save from Lee McLaughlin on 45 minutes before Liam Gallagher got the goal they needed to make a real fight of it.





But they only managed one more point from Sean Maher despite having almost total possession before Owen McMenamin made sure of the win for the visitors with an injury-time point. Apart from the impressive McColgan up front, Robert Emmets were well served by Oran Farrell, midfielders Dalton and McMenamin, Neil Mulcahy and Dylan McNamee.



Liam Gallagher, probably the smallest player on the field, was a joy to watch for the home side, even being targeted with kick-outs. Paul Diver drove his side forward while the Pettigo duo at midfield Sean Maher and Matthew Gallagher were especially good in the second half.



Naomh Brid/Pettigo scorers: Sean Maher 0-5,2f; Liam Gallagher 1-1; Caolan McGrory (f), Matthew Gallagher, Sean Russell 0-1 each.

Robert Emmetts scorers: Owen McMenamin 0-4,1f; Kevin McColgan 1-1; Dylan McNamee 1-0; Rory Dalton, Lee McLaughlin 0-2 each; Owen Harran 0-1.



Naomh Brid/Pettigo: Adam Burr; Conor Colton, Greg Harron, Eamon McGrane; Ethan Mangan, Paul Diver, Mikey Harron; Matthew Gallagher, Sean Maher; Sean Russell, Caolan McGrory, Eoin McGoldrick; Liam Gallagher, Jay Gallagher, Caolan Doherty.

Robert Emmetts: Sam McGlinchey; Lorcan McKee, Brian Lafferty, Tiernan Farren; Daniel Dalton, Oran Farrell, Niall Quinn; Rory Dalton, Owen McMenamin; Thomas Gamble, Neil Mulcahy, Ciaran Dalton; Kevin McColgan, Dylan McNamee, Lee McLaughlin. Sub: Owen Harran for Dalton (24).

Referee: Owen Doherty (Naomh Columba)