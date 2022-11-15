Search

15 Nov 2022

Celtic Park to host Dungloe's Ulster IFC semi-final with Galbally Pearses

The Donegal IFC winners enjoyed a seven-point win over Dunloy Cúchullains of Antrim last Saturday and now take on Galbally Pearses in Derry city

The Dungloe panel ahead of their Ulster IFC clash against Dunloy Cúchullains on Saturday. PHOTO: BRENDAN MCTAGGART

Alan Foley

15 Nov 2022 8:16 PM

sport@donegallive.ie

Dungloe's next step in the Ulster IFC is a semi-final clash against Galbally Pearses from Tyrone.

The match has been fixed by the Ulster Council to take place on Sunday, November 27, at Celtic Park in Derry with a 4pm start. Galbally played their quarter-final at the same venue, hammering Derry champions Glenullin 7-12 to 1-11 and in 2019 enjoyed a comprehensive 1-22 to 0-11 win over St Naul's on the banks of the Foyle.

Dessie Gallagher's Dungloe are enjoying their first ever excursion in the province and on Saturday won their quarter-final against Dunloy Cúchullains of Antrim on a 1-11 to 0-7 scoreline in  Ahoghill. The other last four tie sees Cavan's Castlerahan take on Monaghan's Corduff, also on Sunday week, at at Athletic Grounds in Armagh with a 1:15pm start.

