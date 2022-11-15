Celtic Park to host Dungloe's Ulster IFC semi-final with Galbally Pearses

The Dungloe panel ahead of their Ulster IFC clash against Dunloy Cúchullains on Saturday. PHOTO: BRENDAN MCTAGGART
Dungloe's next step in the Ulster IFC is a semi-final clash against Galbally Pearses from Tyrone.
The match has been fixed by the Ulster Council to take place on Sunday, November 27, at Celtic Park in Derry with a 4pm start. Galbally played their quarter-final at the same venue, hammering Derry champions Glenullin 7-12 to 1-11 and in 2019 enjoyed a comprehensive 1-22 to 0-11 win over St Naul's on the banks of the Foyle.
Dessie Gallagher's Dungloe are enjoying their first ever excursion in the province and on Saturday won their quarter-final against Dunloy Cúchullains of Antrim on a 1-11 to 0-7 scoreline in Ahoghill. The other last four tie sees Cavan's Castlerahan take on Monaghan's Corduff, also on Sunday week, at at Athletic Grounds in Armagh with a 1:15pm start.
