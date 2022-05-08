RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta ag féile Róise Rua

Mar chuid de chamchuairt RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta do cheiliúradh caoga bliain an stáisiúin, beidh Barrscéalta ag craoladh beo ó thábhairne cáiliúil Early’s ar oileán Árainn Mhóir, ar an Aoine Bealtaine 20, áit a mbeidh Féile Róise Rua ar siúl ag an deireadh seachtaine.
Ar chlár imeachtaí na féile i mbliana, beidh ceol ó chuid de na ceoltóirí is fearr in Éirinn, ina measc Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, Helen Diamond, Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill, Jimmy Canavan, Saileog Ní Cheannabháin, Seosamh Ó Neachtain agus tuilleadh nach iad. Beidh cuid acu siúd le cloisteáil ar chlár an lae inniu le Michelle Nic Grianna, chomh maith le hagallaimh le lucht eagraithe agus le pobal an oileáin, agus ceol beo den scoth.
