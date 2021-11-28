Donagh Kelly comes fourth in Killarney

Donagh Kelly finished fourth at the Killarney Historic Cars Rally on Saturday.
At the wheel of a BMW M3 and with Letterkenny’s Rory Kennedy as navigator, Kelly finished just outside the podium placings.
Craig Breen and Paul Nagle won with 57.1 seconds to spare on Alan Ring and Adrian Deasy with Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan in third.
Eamonn Kelly, Donagh’s son, was fifth with Paddy McCrudden calling the pace notes in their Ford Escort RS1800.
Brian Crawford was 39th overall and won Class D2 in a Talbot Sunbeam.
Kevin Eves and Chris Melly, in their Toyota Corolla Twin Cam, were second in the modified section.
Robert Duggan and Ger Conway won the modified rally with 65.7 seconds to spare on Eves and Melly.
‘The Milkman’, Declan Gallagher, with John McCarthy on the notes in a RWD Toyota Starlet, was fifth in the modified category.
