Seeley Cup victory for Ann-Marie McGlynn

Ann-Marie McGlynn won the Seeley Cup and her Letterkenny AC colleague Nakita Burke was also on the podium.
McGlynn, who was agonisingly close to qualification for the Olympic Games this year, continued her fine form.
McGlynn won the Seeley Cup 10k race in Belfast this afternoon with Burke, who has also had a really encouraging 2021, finishing in third.
In April, McGlynn went within four seconds of the Olympic qualifying mark for the women’s marathon when she competed in Wales. McGlynn smashed her PB to set a new Donegal record of 2:29:34 at the Cheshire Elite Marathon in Wrexham. The qualifying standard for Tokyo was 2:29:30.
