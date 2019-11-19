Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend

As the club season in Donegal continues to wind down, there are only three club fixtures this weekend.

Among the games is the county U-21A semi-final with Killybegs playing Naomh Conaill. This game is fixed to take place just eight days before Naomh Conaill's Ulster final at senior level - so the U-21 fixture may well be rescheduled.

Fixtures

Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under 21 A

Sat, 23 Nov

Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round: Leath Ceannais), Killybegs V Naomh Conaill 13:00, Ref: Marc Brown



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under 21 B - final

Sat, 23 Nov

Venue: TBC, Termon V St Naul's 13:00,

Ref: TBC



Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under 21 Hurling

Sat, 23 Nov

Venue: Carndonagh, (Round: Leath Ceannais), Carndonagh V Dungloe 13:00,

Ref: TBC