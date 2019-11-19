Donegal GAA fixtures for this weekend

Contact
As the club season in Donegal continues to wind down, there are only three club fixtures this weekend.
Among the games is the county U-21A semi-final with Killybegs playing Naomh Conaill. This game is fixed to take place just eight days before Naomh Conaill's Ulster final at senior level - so the U-21 fixture may well be rescheduled.
Fixtures
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under 21 A
Sat, 23 Nov
Venue: Eamonn Byrne Memorial Park, (Round: Leath Ceannais), Killybegs V Naomh Conaill 13:00, Ref: Marc Brown
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under 21 B - final
Sat, 23 Nov
Venue: TBC, Termon V St Naul's 13:00,
Ref: TBC
Michael Murphy Sports & Leisure Under 21 Hurling
Sat, 23 Nov
Venue: Carndonagh, (Round: Leath Ceannais), Carndonagh V Dungloe 13:00,
Ref: TBC
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Claire O’ Reilly, Nesbitt Arms Hotel; Mary Daly, Donegal Tourism; Christian Ruebel, Tourism Ireland; Elaine McInaw, Abbey Hotel Donegal; and Joleene McDermott, Inishowen Gateway Hotel in Offenbach
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.