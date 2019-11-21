Big turnout for Winter Woolies 5k - see the full results

There was a great turnout for the Winter Woolie Warmer 5K Run and Walk organised by Letterkenny Rotary Club in aid of Dyslexia Letterkenny Branch.

Martin Cunningham was first home in a great time of 16:45.1

After the refreshments in Divers Hyundai,the headquarters for the event, the presentations were made.

FULL RESULTS

Winter Woolie Warmer

Dyslexia 5k 2019

Place Bib Name M/F AG Club GunTime

1. 152 Martin Cunningham M MO Tir Conaill 16:45,1

2. 135 Gavin McCullagh M MO Lifford AC 17:17,6

3. 155 Peter O'Donnell M MO Milford AC 17:36,6

4. 154 Joe Gibbons M MO Milford AC 17:52,8

5. 198 John McClafferty M M40 Milford AC 17:55,2

6. 174 Paul McKelvey M MO Rosses AC 18:20,2

7. 144 Dean Toland M MO Finn Valley AC 18:23,8

8. 145 Darren Toland M MO Finn Valley AC 18:27,4

9. 203 Damian Murphy M M40 Raphoe Road Runners 18:40,7

10. 175 Declan Gallagher M MO Rosses AC 19:00,3

11. 199 Darren Murray M MO Milford AC 19:02,8

12. 232 Patrick Trimble M M40 Rosses AC 19:02,8

13. 245 Liam Ferry M M40 Letterkenny AC 19:25,2

14. 213 Nakita Burke F FO Letterkenny AC 19:30,9

15. 106 Eimear Wiseman F FO Letterkenny AC 19:33,4

16. 235 Luke Daly M MO 19:56,7

17. 234 Michael Black M MO 20:00,8

18. 113 Brendan Mc Bride M M50 24/7 Triathlon 20:11,8

19. 186 Pauric Boyle M MO 20:17,9

20. 165 Dessie Gallen M M40 Pro Fitness 20:21,7

21. 161 Ciaran O'Donnell M M50 Letterkenny AC 20:27,2

22. 196 Garvan Patterson M MO 20:29,0

23. 137 Robert Kavanagh M M50 Letterkenny AC 20:29,0

24. 251 John Daly M M40 20:30,7

25. 108 Martin Rodgers M MO 20:30,7

26. 243 Fionnuala Larkin F FO 24 7 Tri 20:33,3

27. 266 Seamus Morrison M M50 Letterkenny AC 20:34,7

28. 132 Kathleen McNulty F F40 Finn Valley AC 20:36,6

29. 129 Barry Gallagher M M40 Finn Valley AC 20:37,6

30. 205 Patrick Mc Gowan M MO Pacers 20:42,9

31. 133 Shaun McGlynn M MO Pro Fitness 20:45,5

32. 131 Martina Quinn F FO Pro Fitness 20:46,6

33. 209 Mark McFadden M M40 Letterkenny AC 20:50,4

34. 138 Paul O Donnell M MO 24/7 Triathlon 20:53,0

35. 153 Martin McDaid M MO Pro Fitness 20:57,2

36. 171 Seamus McAteer M M40 Strabane-Lifford 20:59,7

37. 201 Shaun Cannon M MO 21:01,6

38. 139 Lee Haughey M MO 24 7 Tri 21:01,8

39. 130 Conor McGlynn M MO Pro Fitness 21:15,3

40. 127 Shaun Mc Daid M MO 21:16,2

41. 255 Leigh Crerand M MO 21:19,5

42. 252 Paul Cullen M M40 24/7 Triathlon 21:26,5

43. 227 Noel Mc Cormick M M40 Pacers 21:28,0

44. 182 Aidan McFadden M MO 24 7 Tri 21:29,1

45. 162 Eugene O'Donnell M MO 24 7 Tri 21:30,9

46. 103 Terance Boyle M MO 21:32,1

47. 185 N.N. 185 21:33,9

48. 167 Kieran Coyle M M40 Pro Fitness 21:35,4

49. 212 Donal Haughey M M50 Tir Conaill 21:36,6

50. 136 Paul Harris M M50 Letterkenny AC 21:39,1

51. 219 Gerard Mc Connell M M40 Swanlings 21:44,2

52. 170 Paul Duddy M M50 Melvin WSK 21:45,3

53. 253 Margaret Kelly F F40 24/7 Triathlon 21:54,0

54. 247 D M M50 Letterkenny AC 21:54,1

55. 206 Liam Golden M MO Swanlings 21:54,9

56. 107 Karl Sweeney M M40 21:57,8

57. 125 Paul Lynch M MO 21:58,4

58. 188 Eimear Gormley F FO 22:01,0

59. 169 Fintan Doherty M MO Pro Fitness 22:03,8

60. 121 Daithí Gallagher F FO 22:05,6

61. 242 David Larkin M M40 22:06,9

62. 263 Noel Lynch M M50 Letterkenny AC 22:20,3

63. 177 Ronan Irwin M MO 22:22,0

64. 189 Patrick Morning M M50 22:24,4

65. 178 Noel Irwin M M40 22:25,3

66. 176 Killian Tully M M40 22:35,2

67. 159 Terence Quinn M M50 RAPHOE Road Runners 22:39,2

68. 210 Eugene McGinley M M50 Swanlings 22:46,4

69. 143 David Gallen M MO Red Hughes 22:51,3

70. 142 Stephen Gallen M MO Pro Fitness 22:51,8

71. 215 Seamus Diver M M40 23:01,4

72. 151 Brian McBride M M50 Letterkenny AC 23:08,6

73. 275 Anthony McGrenara M MO Rushe Fitness 23:32,6

74. 120 Lee Gildea M MO Letterkenny AC 23:35,2

75. 229 Matthew Dorian M MO 23:39,5

76. 231 Evan Bonnar M MO 23:48,8

77. 230 Pat Bonnar M M40 23:49,7

78. 128 Danny Mc Daid M MO 24/7 Triathlon 23:50,0

79. 118 Richard Raymond M M50 Letterkenny AC 23:50,1

80. 105 Theresa Wiseman F F50 Letterkenny AC 23:59,8

81. 246 Kevin Lynch M M50 24:04,0

82. 112 Bridgeen Doherty F F40 Run for Fun 24:04,3

83. 114 Sean Diver M M50 24:06,1

84. 111 Hannah Mc Cloy F FO Milford AC 24:11,4

85. 126 Nathan Cole M MO Pro Fitness 24:12,3

86. 157 Donna Barron F FO Pro Fitness 24:23,5

87. 158 Paul Barron M M40 Pro Fitness 24:24,0

88. 224 Fergal Callan M M40 Mates AC 24:29,5

89. 228 Angela Doran F F40 24:30,2

90. 240 Sean McCrudden M M50 24:33,7

91. 238 John Ward M M50 Tir Conaill 24:38,2

92. 156 Anne Marie Lynch F F40 Pro Fitness 24:42,4

93. 202 Shaun Murray M MO 24:45,6

94. 200 Hugh Allan M M50 RAPHOE Road Runners 24:52,6

95. 256 Dara Dunner F F50 Letterkenny AC 24:57,8

96. 101 Jonny Stewart M MO 25:17,5

97. 211 Shaun O'Donnell M M50 Swanlings 25:29,0

98. 208 Pat Meehan M M40 RAPHOE Road Runners 25:36,0

99. 239 Caroline Ward F F40 Tir Conaill 25:36,3

100. 197 Deirdre Horan F FO Pro Fitness 25:36,4

101. 168 Philip Browne M M40 24 7 Tri 25:37,0

102. 187 Anthony Mc Glynn M MO Run for Fun 25:53,6

103. 146 Amy McNulty F FO Pro Fitness 25:54,0

104. 207 Eugene Mc Ginley M M50 Raphoe Road Runners 26:00,5

105. 180 Cathal McGarvey M MO 26:01,7

106. 104 Anne Robinson F FO 24/7 Triathlon 26:04,7

107. 173 Eunan Russell M MO 24 7 Tri 26:05,9

108. 244 Gloria Donaghey F F50 Finn Valley AC 26:17,1

109. 192 Sarah Robinson F FO Letterkenny AC 26:18,6

110. 193 Philip Robinson M M40 24/7 Triathlon 26:20,6

111. 216 Peter Muldoon M M40 26:26,3

112. 166 Paddy McGuinness M MO Park Runners 26:36,6

113. 183 Mary Gallagher F F50 Letterkenny Park Runners 26:40,5

114. 261 Amy Wilson F FO 26:45,6

115. 262 Joe Winston M MO 26:46,1

116. 254 Niamh Mc Daid F FO Letterkenny AC 26:47,3

117. 115 Joseph Casey M M50 26:55,4

118. 278 Rory Callaghan M MO 26:56,6

119. 277 Gerard Callaghan M MO 26:56,6

120. 237 Noreen Sharkey F F50 Letterkenny Park Runners 27:15,7

121. 141 Katrina Doherty F FO 27:16,9

122. 140 Pat McKenna M M40 Letterkenny AC 27:17,6

123. 102 Andrzey Urban M M50 27:19,9

124. 269 Barry Orr M M40 28:11,6

125. 195 Jack Gildea M MO Glenswilly 28:36,3

126. 122 Leanne Mc Connell F FO Pro Fitness 28:36,7

127. 194 Niall Gildea M MO 28:38,5

128. 241 Ruth McCrudden F F50 28:44,9

129. 123 Kelly Mc Garroll F FO Pro Fitness 28:51,4

130. 220 Declan Black M MO Run for Fun 28:58,2

131. 117 Damian Mc Cauley M MO 29:52,8

132. 134 Margaret Coyle F F40 Run for Fun 29:53,2

133. 116 Kevin Bradley M MO 29:53,6

134. 119 Ciaran Boyle M MO Eco Atlantic Adventures 30:11,2

135. 236 Martina McBrearty F F50 Letterkenny Park Runners 31:29,2

136. 172 Gerard Sharkey M M50 Swanlings 31:55,8

137. 217 Eamon Friel M MO 32:12,0

138. 250 Ann Strain F F50 Convoy AC 32:25,1

139. 279 Pamela Boyle F FO 33:11,9

140. 124 Sinead Doherty F FO Pro Fitness 33:16,7

141. 281 Laurence Mc Namee M MO 34:48,0

142. 164 Geraldine McTeague F F50 Park Runners 34:48,7

143. 223 Cillian Walsh M MO Gaelscoil adhamhain 35:28,6

144. 249 Fiona McGarvey F FO 35:31,9

145. 222 Rian Walsh M MO Gaelscoil Adhamhain 36:04,4

146. 221 Elainne Walsh F FO Rushe Fitness 36:04,6

147. 218 Edel Friel F FO 36:17,9

148. 264 Caoimhe Crossan F FO 36:41,8

149. 265 Patrick O'Brien M MO 36:41,9

150. 276 Sharon Curran F FO 37:06,0

151. 226 evelyn Harris F F40 38:27,4

152. 225 Gavin Harris M MO 38:28,6

153. 233 Lorraine Mc Brearty F FO 39:03,0

154. 248 Jayne McIlwaine F F40 39:04,0

155. 214 Barry Mulligan M MO 39:24,6

156. 184 Jacqui Patton F F40 40:15,3

157. 179 N.N. 179 40:44,8

158. 181 Wendy McGarvey F FO 40:52,1

159. 267 Marjorie Morrison F F50 41:16,1

160. 271 Sophie Whoriskey F FO 44:10,3

161. 163 Betty McKinley F F50 44:43,4

162. 258 Claire Neely F FO Cranford AC 47:02,2

163. 259 Marie Ronaghan F FO Cranford AC 47:02,6

164. 272 Sinead McDaid F FO 48:03,7

165. 273 Aoibheann McDaid F FO 48:04,3

166. 274 Peter McDaid M MO 48:04,8

167. 109 Sarah Mc Cloy F FO 48:48,5

168. 110 Helen Mc Cloy F F50 48:50,4

169. 160 Olive Doherty F FO 48:59,6

170. 257 Catherine Cronin F FO 49:01,2

171. 280 Val Cronin M M50 49:12,2

172. 270 Dympna Whoriskey F F50 49:13,9

173. 190 Molly Robinson F FO Letterkenny AC 50:00,0

174. 191 Elaine Robinson F F40 50:00,0