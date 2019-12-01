Details announced about major new adventure challenge in the north-west

Details have been released about a new adventure race in the north-west that will have appeal to many in Donegal.

Quest Sligo is the latest and most exciting event to be added to the Quest series of adventure races.

This brand-new, one-day, multi-discipline sporting event will take place on Saturday, August 22, 2020 giving participants the opportunity to experience the beauty and hidden gems of South and West Sligo.

The event will see participants run, cycle and kayak their way around stunning locations such as Temple House Lake, Ladies Brae, Ox Mountains, Tawnatrohaun, and Lough Easkey.

Participants will have three routes to choose from: the ‘Challenge’, ‘Sport’ and ‘Expert’ route. The Challenge route is for those who are new to Quest or adventure racing, for those more experienced there are the longer Sport and Expert routes. Whichever route is chosen participants are guaranteed an unforgettable experience with great comradery and adventure.

Quest Adventure Series are working with support from South and West Sligo Tourism to bring this high-profile event to the area.

Director of Quest Events, Oliver Kirwan, is already looking forward to this new event, he said: “We have some fantastic events across Ireland and we are really pleased to be able to bring the series to South and West Sligo. The great thing about these events is that they’re really accessible and we would encourage local people to take a look and see if it’s something they’d like to challenge themselves with. We’ll be bringing more than 1000 adventure racers here in August and we know the local community will put on a great reception. We are looking forward to it already!”

Quest Adventure Series has five Irish events in 2020, Quest Kenmare (March 7), Quest Glendalough (April 4), Quest Sligo (August 22), Quest Lough Derg (September 12) and Quest Killarney (October 10).

For more information see HERE or email annette@eliteevents.ie or call 0646635512.