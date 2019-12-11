Paddy Lafferty quarter finals promise some thrilling clashes

Contact
It's down to the last eight in the annual Paddy Lafferty memorial pool tournament, the popular annual competition held in the Inishowen village of Gleneely.
Matches will begin at 6pm this Sunday in Carricks Bar, Gleneely. It’s a night of pool not to be missed:
Charlie Duffy v Gordon Martin
Eddie McNamee v Martin McDermott
Peter Doherty v Seamus Bill
Damian McFeely v Joe McCauley
Will reigning champion Eddie McNamee be able to keep his cool and retain his title? And will Donegal county councillor Martin McDermott leave his politician's head at home for the evening?
Following this weekend's matches, the two semi-finals and final will be held in Carricks on Sunday 22nd December at 6pm sharp.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
'OTHER FAMILY': Shane's Buncrana senior men's teammates were a source of strength throughout his illness
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.