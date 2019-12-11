Paddy Lafferty quarter finals promise some thrilling clashes

It's down to the last eight in the annual Paddy Lafferty memorial pool tournament, the popular annual competition held in the Inishowen village of Gleneely.

Matches will begin at 6pm this Sunday in Carricks Bar, Gleneely. It’s a night of pool not to be missed:



Charlie Duffy v Gordon Martin

Eddie McNamee v Martin McDermott

Peter Doherty v Seamus Bill

Damian McFeely v Joe McCauley



Will reigning champion Eddie McNamee be able to keep his cool and retain his title? And will Donegal county councillor Martin McDermott leave his politician's head at home for the evening?



Following this weekend's matches, the two semi-finals and final will be held in Carricks on Sunday 22nd December at 6pm sharp.