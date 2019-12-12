See the new look tops and medals for one of Donegal's most popular events

Contact
You'll stand out in this new top
One of Donegal's most popular events is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2020 - and is set to get new look tops and medals.
The Cara Bundoran Challenge has gone from strength to strength and is now one of the most popular events in the north-west sporting calendar.
The new look tops and medals have a striking orange colour and reflective design.
As well as having the choice of doing a 10k or ten mile event on Saturday, March 14th, there is also a 5k on Friday, March 13th.
An early bird entry fee is currently available.
Last year's event attracted more than 2,000 runners and walkers.
