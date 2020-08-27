Best world championships ever! Top marks for Donegal from visitors to major sporting event

Visitors who attended the 2020 World indoor Tug of War Championships that took place in the Aura Complex in Letterkenny earlier this year have given a major thumbs up to the event.

Indeed, a survey carried out has revealed that those who came to Donegal for the event were very impressed with what was on offer.

After each world championship the countries who attend are given an evaluation form which they complete and give there opinions on various aspects of the event.

"Overall the evaluation for the 2020 World Championships was the best ever," according to Irish Tug of War Federation President Dan McCarthy, who was delighted with the feedback.

He has given a breakdown of the feedback from those at the event.

The Categories for evaluation are as follows.

1-Organisation with a total of 20 points, we received 16.16

2-Accomodation with a total of 20 points available we received 17.25

3-Competition with a total of 25 points available we received 19.20

4-Competition equipment with a total of 10 points available we received 7.24

5-Facilities for Officials with a total of 40 points available we received 31.40

6-Medals and awards with a total of 25 points available we received 21.15

7-Spectator Facilities with a total of 15 points available we received 11.48

He added: "I would like to thank the following people who contributed to making the event a success: Danny Mc Gonigle his family and the large number of helpers who worked extremely hard during the event; Aine Temple manager of the Aura Complex and her staff; James Mc Ginley of Mc Ginley Coaches, his drivers and especially David Farran for providing excellent transport from the arrivals to the departures at various airports, and every day during the event; Terry McEniff proprietor and the staff of the Mount Errigal hotel which was the headquarters for the event; the management and staff of the Clanree and McGettigan's hotels, and Jackson's Hotel, Ballybofey which were also used for accommodation."

He also paid tribute to Letterkenny Municipal District Council and the various county councillors for the civic reception and financial support, Donegal County Council and TDs for the sponsorship.

Mr. McCarthy also thanked the media, sponsors, local volunteers and all involved in making the event such a success.