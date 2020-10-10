Contact

SSE Airtricity League 2020 season extended

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The SSE Airtricity League 2020 season fixture list has been revised due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks at league clubs.

The SSE Airtricity League Premier Division season will now conclude on Sunday, November 8 whilst the SSE Airtricity League First Division season will now conclude on Tuesday, October 27.

The decision to extend the 2020 season has been ratified by the National League Executive Committee with the final rounds of both divisions pushed back for competition integrity purposes, with all fixtures scheduled for the same time and date.

The two St. Patrick's Athletic fixtures which were affected by the squad's 14-day isolation have been rescheduled. Finn Harps v St. Patrick's Athletic will now be played on Wednesday, October 28 and St. Patrick's Athletic v Dundalk will now take place on Sunday, November 1.

The two Galway United fixtures which were affected by the squad's 14-day isolation have also been rescheduled. Galway United v Drogheda United will now take place Tuesday, October 20 and Bray Wanderers v Galway United will be played on Saturday, October 24.

The dates for the Extra.ie FAI Cup quarter-finals have been scheduled. The four fixtures will be in October & November due to Dundalk's progression in the UEFA Europa League, the November international window and the promotion/relegation play-offs, with kick-off times to be confirmed.

Extra.ie FAI Cup Quarter-Finals

Sligo Rovers v Derry City - Friday, October 30
Athlone Town v Shelbourne - Saturday, October 31
Finn Harps v Shamrock Rovers - Sunday, November 1
Bohemians v Dundalk - Saturday, November 14

The promotion/relegation play-off series has been rescheduled as well with the First Division play-off semi-finals set to take place on Saturday, October 31, the First Division play-off final on Friday, November 6 and the promotion/relegation play-off final on Saturday, November 14.

