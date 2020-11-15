UEFA Nations League: Ireland v Wales match preview

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny said that there is nothing wrong with the mentality of the Irish soccer team ahead of their clash with Wales in Cardiff this evening, kick off time 5pm.

Meanwhile Donegal's Seamus Coleman, John Egan and Harry Arter have returned to their respective clubs.

Ireland team manager Stephen Kenny said:

"There is nothing wrong with the mentality of the players in the Irish squad. That's for sure. We have a lot of key players missing, but the players we have called up have all dreamed of playing for Ireland growing up. To represent Ireland is the ultimate ambition. We have 25 players in the squad now - all good players, and we're ready to play Wales."

"Everyone that is here has a massive desire to play for their country. The players give everything of themselves."

Ireland defender Dara O'Shea added: "If I do get a chance I need to take it. In football, opportunites dont come by too often, so when it arises I need to be ready."

"As a player I want to play against the best players in the world, because I want to be the best I can. When you the names on the teamsheet and there are World class players, it's something I look forward to. I see it as a challenge for myself to come out on top."

The manager has called in four players to the squad to face Wales.

Midfield duo Jason Knight and Josh Cullen have linked up with the squad as well as defenders Darragh Lenihan and Ciaran Clark ahead of the game.

Shamrock Rovers midfielder Jack Byrne and Swansea City's Ryan Manning have also linked up with the squad ahead of training at the Cardiff City Stadium last evening.

Republic of Ireland Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Kevin Long (Burnley), Shane Duffy (Celtic), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Cyrus Christie (Nottingham Forest), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley), Jack Byrne (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), Jason Knight (Derby County), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht).

Attackers: James McClean (Stoke City), Adam Idah (Norwich City), James Collins (Luton Town), Ronan Curtis (Portsmouth), Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City), Daryl Horgan (Wycombe Wanderers), Sean Maguire (Preston North End).

Fixture | Wales v Ireland

Date | Sunday, November 15

Kick-off | 5pm

Location | Cardiff City Stadium

TV | Live on Sky Sports. Extended highlights on Virgin Media 2