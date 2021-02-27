Revealed: Ten golf clubs in Donegal that are getting special funding to help deal with impact of Covid-19

Ten golf clubs in Donegal are set to receive grants worth more than €160,000.

Golf Ireland has confirmed grants of up to €25,000 for clubs all over the country, as part of a scheme to help them overcome difficulties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Donegal golf clubs will get between €8,000 and €25,000 each.

In total, around €2.8 million will be shared between 145 golf clubs as part of the club resilience fund, which has been provided by Sport Ireland.

According to Golf Ireland, the aim of the fund is to “provide short-term financial help to golf clubs, support business resilience and future sustainability post Covid-19.”

At the end of 2020, clubs were invited to apply for funding, but to be eligible they had to meet certain criteria.

The pandemic has had a massive impact on golf club revenues, due to courses being shut for months.

A Golf Ireland statement read: “Golf Ireland is supporting its member clubs in every way we can and we are delighted to have secured this funding for golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland. A total of 145 clubs will receive funding from this scheme immediately and we hope that several more will benefit from Fáilte Ireland’s Business Continuity Fund in the coming months.”

Club resilience fund grants for Donegal clubs

Ballybofey & Stranorlar €15.950

Buncrana €8,000

Bundoran €15,950

Cloughaneely €15,950

Cruit Island €15,950

Dunfanaghy €23,500

Greencastle €14,550

Letterkenny €25,000

North West (Fahan, Inishowen) €20,000

Portsalon €15,950

