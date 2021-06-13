Mark English impresses to win 800m at the Sollentuna Grand Prix in Sweden

Mark English put in a fine showing in Sweden this evening, to win the 800m at the Sollentuna Grand Prix in a time of 1:45.70.

The Letterkenny native came home in a time that was just half a second off the automatic Olympic standard, beating off Álvaro di Arriba and Andreas Kramer to win.

The 28-year-old in two weeks time will race at Morton Stadium with the aim of defending his National Senior 800m title.