31/07/2021

Mark English unable to qualify from heats at the Olympic Games

Disappointment for Donegal athlete

Mark English. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal's Mark English was unlucky not to qualify from the Men’s 800m heats this morning at the  Tokyo Olympics, finishing in 4th place in Heat 5, with a time of 1:46.75.

With just the top three of each heat automatically qualifying, English’s heat started out slower than those gone before, effectively ruling out a chance of progressing as a time qualifier.  

Speaking afterwards a disappointed English was able to positively reflect on his 2021 season as a whole saying: “Coming into the year, my two goals were to qualify for the Olympics, and get a new Irish record, and I did that.”

Looking to the future, English has his eyes set on next year’s World Championships, having already secured his place, adding: “I’ll get back training for them in a couple of weeks, there’s nothing else I can target at the minute.” 

Sarah Lavin also put in a strong display of hurdling, equalling her second fastest time ever, but unfortunately didn’t progress from the Women’s 100m Hurdles heats this morning. In a difficult first round field, featuring the world record holder in the event, Lavin clocked a time of 13.16 to finish her heat in 7th place.

 

All eyes now turn to the Mixed 4x400m Relay final, with Sophie Becker, Cillin Greene, Phil Healy and Christopher O’Donnell in action at 1.35pm (Irish time).

 

