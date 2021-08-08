08/08/2021

Search our Archive

How did you finish? Results from today's Tir Chonaill AC Summer 10k and Summer 5k

Victories for Keogh and Cunningham

How did you finish? Results from today's Tir Chonaill AC Summer 10k and Summer 5k

Finn Valley's Gloria Donaghey is a regular competitor at numerous races and took part in the 5k race

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

What a contrast a couple of weeks can make. This morning's Tir Chonaill AC  Summer 10k was run in far from what you would want on an August day.

In testing, wet, warm conditions, Dairmait Keogh of Finn Valley was first home in a fine time of 33:15, ahead of clubmade John McElhill in 33:34 while Gary Scully of Nenagh Olympic AC was third in 33:59.

Eimear Gormley of Letterkenny AC was first female in 39:42.

Meanwhile, in the Summer 5k event, Martin Cunningham of Tir Chonaill AC led them home in 15:47 with Shane Hayes of Sligo AC in second, 16:19, while Cormac Carlin for Lifford AC was third in 17:12.

Linda McGrath of Lifford-Strabane AC was first female in 19:55.

Much credit goes ot the organisers and it is great to see races back going again.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media