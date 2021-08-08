How did you finish? Results from today's Tir Chonaill AC Summer 10k and Summer 5k

Finn Valley's Gloria Donaghey is a regular competitor at numerous races and took part in the 5k race
What a contrast a couple of weeks can make. This morning's Tir Chonaill AC Summer 10k was run in far from what you would want on an August day.
In testing, wet, warm conditions, Dairmait Keogh of Finn Valley was first home in a fine time of 33:15, ahead of clubmade John McElhill in 33:34 while Gary Scully of Nenagh Olympic AC was third in 33:59.
Eimear Gormley of Letterkenny AC was first female in 39:42.
Meanwhile, in the Summer 5k event, Martin Cunningham of Tir Chonaill AC led them home in 15:47 with Shane Hayes of Sligo AC in second, 16:19, while Cormac Carlin for Lifford AC was third in 17:12.
Linda McGrath of Lifford-Strabane AC was first female in 19:55.
Much credit goes ot the organisers and it is great to see races back going again.
