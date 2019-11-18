Proposals to be introduced to control parking of vehicles at Sliabh Liag

Visitors are usually dazzled by the panoramic view across Sliabh Liag, Ireland’s ultimate sea cliff experience and a signature point on the Wild Atlantic Way coastal touring route.

However, attempts to create a car park in the area have run into some local opposition.

A public meeting will be held in Coláiste Aoidh Mhic Bricne, Teelin, tonight, Monday, November 18, at 7.30pm to discuss a proposal from Donegal County Council to make new bylaws to control and regulate the parking of vehicles in car parks at Sliabh Liag.

Sliabh Liag is a place of sacred Christian pilgrimage and a rich Irish heritage and culture.

Located in the Gaeltacht, Sliabh Liag has the highest accessible sea cliffs in Europe where the cliff face of Bunglas rises over 600m above the ocean below.

However the suggestions are being met with anger locally. One local reacted on social media calling the idea "ridiculous".



"You are going to have cars parked along the roadsides and in driveways the whole way to Carrick. They propose €5 an hour, who came up with this? What about people like me who live beside the cliffs I have to go out most mornings to see what the sea state is.



"The people are coming because it's free and you are going to stop a lot from coming into the area that won't help small businesses like mine. It will be an interesting meeting and I hope good sense will prevail,"



Another local agreed.



"Five euro an hour is crazy. Aren't we meant to be promoting the area not turning people away or trying to squeeze every last euro out them when they are here. If there has to be a charge make it a charge per day something small or a system whereby your charge for car parking for 3/4 hours or a daily charge will include a tea/coffee etc in any of the local eating spots. I also believe locals should not have to pay for parking



Another said he had no problem with a reasonable amount but a fiver an hour was too much.



"They are planning to rob busses as well. There are a lot of small tours on the road that can't compete with that

One lady contended that this proposal meant Sliabh Liag would no longer be freely accessible to locals from the parish unless they plan to walk the whole way up and back.



"This would be a big burden on pensioners and folks with young children!



Another contributor to the debate said it was free to park at Glenveagh National park and only €2 for the bus.



"Great parking, great service; it's a good model to follow."



However not everyone agreed.



"They already have you where they want you, discussing whether or not there should be a fee and who should pay for it. They propose a ridiculous fee which will be reduced after the 'consultation' and people will think they won the argument. There's no justification for any parking fee other than a feasible amount for commercial use. I can park and walk the hills in Glenveagh for free all day so why should it be any different here?



One group called the Sliabh Liag Experience, stressed that it was very important that all submissions, ideas, opinions were made properly and lodged with Donegal County Council by the specified date.



A copy of the proposed new bylaws are available for inspection at the Sliabh Liag Visitor Centre in Teelin which is open daily from 11am – 4pm.