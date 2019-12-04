Popular Donegal singer-songwriters record charity Christmas single

Mickey Joe Harte and fellow Donegal singer-songwriter Rory Gallagher have recorded a Christmas charity song to raise funds for the Peter McVerry Trust.

All proceeds from the track, a stripped down cover of Yazoo’s Only You, will go to the Trust, which is committed to tackling homelessness and social disadvantage.

The song will be on sale from Friday, December 6, and is already single of the week on a number of radio stations.

Stripped back to vocals, acoustic guitar and fiddle from guest Donegal musician Peadar Coll, the beautiful cover version was recorded at Attica Studios in Letterkenny on the Swerve music label.

“The homeless situation in Ireland has touched so many people. We felt the sentiment of the song was fitting for a Christmas release in aid of the Peter McVerry Trust,” said Mickey Joe.

“We are delighted to be able to do this and would also appeal to people to donate directly to the Trust,” said Rory, who uses the project name Rory and the Island.

The duo will also be gigging together in Donegal prior to Christmas, at the Abbey Theatre, Ballyshannon on Thursday December 19 and An Grianan Theatre, Letterkenny on Friday December 20.

#Pmvtrustonlyou