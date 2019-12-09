New 110 bed Letterkenny unit takes another step forward

The Health Service Executive (HSE) has welcomed the next phase of the development of Letterkenny Community Nursing Unit in which the planning application has been submitted.

It is anticipated that granting of planning permission for the development will be in early 2020.

The development in Letterkenny will provide a new 110 bedded unit on the site across the street from Letterkenny University Hospital.

John Hayes, Chief Officer for Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan and Sligo) welcomed this development.

Mr hayes said: “This is a major development for the provision of healthcare for our older population in Letterkenny and surrounding areas providing dementia care, long term and short term care with rehabilitation facilities to meet the changing needs of our older people. It will provide capacity to cater for the increasing needs of community nursing beds and will integrate and support care needs with Letterkenny University Hospital."

The proposed development will comprise of a community nursing unit / residential care unit totalling 9400sqm in gross floor area.

The building comprises of 110 beds including a mix of long stay, short stay / rehabilitation and dementia uses with associated resident accommodation including dining rooms, kitchenettes, resident areas with family overnight room, visitor’s room, treatment room, hairdresser’s salon etc.

There are also internal courtyard and terrace spaces; associated back of house areas including kitchen and laundry rooms, staff accommodation and ancillary offices; and all associated site and development works including landscaping and site services, and an ESB sub-station.

This project was designed by MCA Architects (Dublin). The 110 bedded unit will consist of 102 ensuite single bedrooms, four twin bedrooms in a combination of long stay, short stay and dementia wards with rehabilitation facilities.

The development at Letterkenny is part of an overall national bundle of Community Nursing Units being developed through a Public Private Partnership. It is anticipated that the units will be operational by 2022. The estimated net construction cost of the Community Nursing Unit is currently €37.8 million.