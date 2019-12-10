Feighan welcomes Fáilte Ireland funding for Bundoran

General Election candidate for the Sligo/Leitrim/North Roscommon/South Donegal constituency, Fine Gael Senator, Frank Feighan ,has welcome significant funding by Fáilte Ireland for Bundoran to develop the tourism potential of the town.

“The funding has been allocated through Donegal County Council as part of the €15.5million ‘Destination Towns’ initiative launched earlier this year by the National Tourism Development Authority.

“Up to €500,000 will be allocated in two rounds by Fáilte Ireland to boost the attractiveness and tourism appeal of towns nationwide.

“I want to complement the work of Donegal County Council and all the stakeholders in helping to secure this funding which will continue to open up Bundoran and surrounding areas to more tourists and visitors,” he said.