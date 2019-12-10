Feighan welcomes Fáilte Ireland funding for Bundoran

Contact
Fine Gael Senator, Frank Feighan
General Election candidate for the Sligo/Leitrim/North Roscommon/South Donegal constituency, Fine Gael Senator, Frank Feighan ,has welcome significant funding by Fáilte Ireland for Bundoran to develop the tourism potential of the town.
“The funding has been allocated through Donegal County Council as part of the €15.5million ‘Destination Towns’ initiative launched earlier this year by the National Tourism Development Authority.
“Up to €500,000 will be allocated in two rounds by Fáilte Ireland to boost the attractiveness and tourism appeal of towns nationwide.
“I want to complement the work of Donegal County Council and all the stakeholders in helping to secure this funding which will continue to open up Bundoran and surrounding areas to more tourists and visitors,” he said.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.