Candidate with strong Donegal connections contests UK General Election

Contact
An SNP candidate, who has strong Donegal affiliations, is hoping to win a seat in the UK General Election.
Dave Doogan was selected by the Party to contest the Westminster Seat of Angus.
His father, Jim Doogan, was from the Rosses area and his mother Annie is also from the region. The SNP candidates has strong connections throughout Donegal spanning from Donegal town to Dunlewey.
Dave is an Aircraft Engineer who enjoyed a successful career within the Ministry of Defence.
He left the Civil Service to study at Dundee University in 2007 and drove taxis during this period graduating with a First Class Honours Degree in 2011.
Dave was elected as an SNP Councillor in 2012 and quickly assumed leadership roles including Health and Social Care and Housing.
He was reelected in 2017 and lives with his wife and two children. Dave is a self employed landscaping contractor as well as a senior councillor.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.