Donegal property prices have increased according to property website

Median asking price for a property in the county up to €157,000

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Property prices in Donegal have increased for the first time this year, according to the latest from a national property website. 

The report for Q4 2019 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county has increased to €157,000, an increase of €8,000 from Q3. Prices have also jumped sharply on this time last year, up 21% from €130,000, according to the information provided by MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.

The asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county stayed steady at €120,000 compared with Q3. Prices for this house type are up 20% from €100,000 this time last year.

Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal saw a significant rise of 17% in the quarter to €132,500, up from €155,000 in Q3. This house type saw the same rise year-on-year. This is the highest price recorded in the segment in eight years, since Q4 2011.

Properties for sale

The number of properties for sale in Donegal on MyHome.ie fell by 17% in the last quarter and by 46% compared to this time last year.

The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly 7 months.

