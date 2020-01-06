Donegal property prices have increased according to property website

Contact
Property prices in Donegal have increased for the first time this year, according to the latest from a national property website.
The report for Q4 2019 shows that the median asking price for a property in the county has increased to €157,000, an increase of €8,000 from Q3. Prices have also jumped sharply on this time last year, up 21% from €130,000, according to the information provided by MyHome.ie Property Report in association with Davy.
The asking prices for a 3-bed semi-detached house in the county stayed steady at €120,000 compared with Q3. Prices for this house type are up 20% from €100,000 this time last year.
Meanwhile, the asking price for a 4-bed semi-detached house in Donegal saw a significant rise of 17% in the quarter to €132,500, up from €155,000 in Q3. This house type saw the same rise year-on-year. This is the highest price recorded in the segment in eight years, since Q4 2011.
The number of properties for sale in Donegal on MyHome.ie fell by 17% in the last quarter and by 46% compared to this time last year.
The average time for a property to go sale agreed in the county after being placed up for sale now stands at nearly 7 months.
