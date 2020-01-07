Gardaí urge people not to alert drivers to locations of checkpoints and speed-vans in Donegal

Contact
Gardaí are urging the public to desist in posting the locations of speed-vans and checkpoints on social media.
Gardaí say that checkpoints are set up for good reason and believe that posting locations of the checkpoints and speed-vans you may be helping criminals.
A garda spokesperson said: "You might also just help that person who has broken into an elderly person’s home escape down a back road undetected. You may alert that person who has no insurance to the fact that they too would be better to take an alternative route.
Last year, Donegal Garda Inspector, Michael Harrison urged people to desist from the practice.
"The speeder, the person who has had a few drinks too many or driving under the influence of drugs, they will all have you to thank for the fact that they have slipped through the net."
They said that law abiding motorists do not need to avoid checkpoints or avoid speed-vans and they are generally glad to have a visible garda presence on the roads.
