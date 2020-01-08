Donegal through to McKenna semi after victory over Derry

Bank of Ireland Dr McKenna Cup

Derry 0-8

Donegal 1-10

Michael McMullan

Reports from Celtic Park

Donegal eased past Rory Gallagher's Derry at Celtic Park on Wednesday evening to book their spot in the semi finals of this season's Dr McKenna Cup.

A second-half goal from Caolan Ward saw Donegal win their second game of the season and hand Derry another defeat.

It was a low-scoring encounter with both teams playing with two - and at times one - player up front.

Conor O'Donnell controlled the game for Donegal, while Michael Langan was commanding at midfield and kicked three points.

Rory Gallagher made five changes to his starting 15 from their defeat to Monaghan including goalkeeper Odhrán Lynch who was making his second ever senior appearance.

Donegal started with Newtown man Michael Lynch in nets - an outfield player for his club but a former keeper with St Columb's College in Derry - as one of their four changes from their win over Monaghan.

In a drab first-half, it took three minutes for the opening score. Ethan O'Donnell had a goal effort deflected for a '45' and up stepped Michael Langan to effortlessly stroke over the bar.

Derry's response could've seen them find the net but with Danny Tallon on the overlap, Ryan Bell jinked past Brendan McCole before splitting the posts.

A close range free from the lively Peadar Mogan was followed by a free from 40 yards from Emmett Bradley to level the game after 18 minutes.

Mogan edged Donegal ahead before Caolan Ward raided forward to land a further point for the visitors. But they spurned further chances, and dropped four shots short into Odhrán Lynch to give them a slender 0-4 to 0-2 lead at half time.

Upon the restart a left footed effort from Derry's Ryan Bell cut the margin to a single point but that's as close as it got. Langan, Daire Ó Baoil and an outside of the left boot effort from Langan put the visitors 0-7 to 0-3 to the good.

Derry's Ben McCarron took a mark and slotted over with his last kick before being replaced, but with 57 minutes on the clock, Conor O'Donnell's pass found Caolan Ward who slammed emphatically to the net for the clinching goal.

Conor McCluskey slotted over before three late Bell points gave a degree of respectability to the scoreline.



Donegal: Michael Lynch; Brendan McCole, Conor Morrison; Paul Brennan; Jeaic McKelvey, Conor O'Donnell, Caolan Ward (1-1); Caolan McGonagle, Michgael Langan (0-3, 1'45'); Daire Ó Baoill (0-1), Eoin McHugh, Ethan O'Donnell (0-1); Michael Carroll; Peadar Mogan (0-2, 1f), Eoghan McGettigan.

Subs: Ciaran Thompson for M Carroll (42), Daniel Clarke for E McGettigan (48), Andrew McClean (0-1) for E O;'Donnell (55), Ciaran Diver (0-1) for E McHugh (58), Aaron Deaney for C Ward (61).

Derry: Odhrán Lynch; Conor McCluskey (0-1), Cathal Mulholland; Padraig McGrogan; Carlus McWilliams; Ryan Dougan; Conor Doherty; Emmett Bradley (0-1f), Ciaran McFaul, Conor McAtamney; Danny Tallon, Niall Toner, Eoghan Duffy; Ben McCarron (0-1m), Ryan Bell (0-5, 2f).

Subs: Christopher Bradley for N Toner (29), Declan Cassidy for C McAtamney (46), Oran Armstrong for B McCarron (50), Liam McGoldrick for R Dougan (52), Oisin McWilliams for E Duffy (57), Peter Hagan for O McWilliams (62).

Yellow card: C McAtamney (13), C Doherty (32).

Ref: Sean Laverty (Antrim).