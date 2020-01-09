Dr James Mehaffey remembered in Donegal

There was sadness in Inishowen and wider Donegal as news broke of the death of Dr James Mehaffey, the former Church of Ireland Bishop of Derry and Raphoe.

Reverend Judi McGaffin, Rector of Christ Church, Buncrana and St Mura's, Fahan paid tribute to Dr Mehaffey who passed away on Monday evening, surrounded by his family.

The funeral of Bishop Mehaffey, will take place this Saturday, January 11, at 2.00pm in St Columb’s Cathedral. A cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Monday next, January 13, at 1.30pm.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Reverend McGaffin said: “Dr Mehaffey, James, was a very quiet man, who quietly, but firmly, led the people of the Diocese of Derry and Raphoe and beyond. He was a very perceptive and incredibly approachable person.



“My husband, Brendan, who worked with Bishop Mehaffey many years ago, described him as 'very interested in social affairs and incredibly ecumenical in the delivery of that work.' Bishop Mehaffey will be remembered as always having had a keen interest in making things better for people.



“Bishop Mehaffey Confirmed both of my children, Jane and David, and he made an indelible impression on them, as he did with so many young people of that age, 14 or 15 years old.



“David said he was 'quietly spoken and very friendly.' Jane said he would 'never have passed you. He would always have stopped and said hello.' I think Dr Mehaffey, as a person of positional power, had an incredible gift to be able to meet young people so beautifully.



“Bishop Mehaffey had a very deep faith, which he shared in an easy and sincere way with everybody he met. He lived out his faith, particularly the basic Christian value of love. Bishop Mehaffey lived his faith,” said Reverend Judi McGaffin.