Donegal will not field against Monaghan this Sunday

Donegal manager Declan Bonner has confirmed that the squad will not be fielding against Monaghan in the McKenna Cup semi-final this Sunday.

He told Highland Radio "regrettably we will not be fulfilling this fixture".

The decision is believed to have been made following a meeting between Bonner and his medical team at 5pm on Thursday evening.

Donegal had asked for a 48 hour deferral to allow for the fact that up to 13 of their players would be unavailable due to the Sigerson Cup, but the Ulster CCC ruled that the match was to go ahead at Enniskillen's Brewster Park this Sunday at 2pm.

In addition to the Sigerson players, Bonner has a raft of players who are either injured or just coming back to fitness, and expressed concerns after their victory over Derry in Celtic Park on Wednesday evening that they may not be able to fulfil the fixture.

Earlier today, Donegal assistant manager Paul McGonigle stressed that the decision whether or not to field would lie solely with the medical team, and it seems Bonner has now acted in accordance with their advice.