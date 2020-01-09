Donegal will not field against Monaghan this Sunday

Contact
NO GO: Donegal boss Declan Bonner
Donegal manager Declan Bonner has confirmed that the squad will not be fielding against Monaghan in the McKenna Cup semi-final this Sunday.
He told Highland Radio "regrettably we will not be fulfilling this fixture".
The decision is believed to have been made following a meeting between Bonner and his medical team at 5pm on Thursday evening.
Donegal had asked for a 48 hour deferral to allow for the fact that up to 13 of their players would be unavailable due to the Sigerson Cup, but the Ulster CCC ruled that the match was to go ahead at Enniskillen's Brewster Park this Sunday at 2pm.
In addition to the Sigerson players, Bonner has a raft of players who are either injured or just coming back to fitness, and expressed concerns after their victory over Derry in Celtic Park on Wednesday evening that they may not be able to fulfil the fixture.
Earlier today, Donegal assistant manager Paul McGonigle stressed that the decision whether or not to field would lie solely with the medical team, and it seems Bonner has now acted in accordance with their advice.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
School secretaries and supporters at a rally outside the offices of the Minister for Education and Skills Joe McHugh last year
An application has been made to build a total of 56 residential units at Drumrooske Middle, Donegal town
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.