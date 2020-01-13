Boost: Every school in Donegal to benefit from Government investment in technology

Every school in Donegal is to benefit as part of a major Government €50 million investment in ICT infrastructure this year, it has been revealed.

The funding is being provided for all primary and post-primary schools to pay for technology including: desktop PCs, laptops, tablets or hybrid devices; projectors; and cloud based tools and software applications to support learning

Announcing the investment, Minister McHugh said: “The announcement reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that all of our schools are equipped with top quality ICT infrastructure. Every school in Donegal will get this funding."

The €50m allocated for 2020 is the fourth instalment under the Digital Strategy in Schools to support investment in ICT infrastructure for schools across the country, taking total investment by the Government in the Project Ireland 2040 scheme to €160m.

He explained: “It will allow them to purchase critical equipment such as PCs, laptops and tablets and it goes hand in hand with other supports for schools such as the Digital Learning Framework and Digital Learning Planning Resource to enable schools to fully embrace and embed digital technologies in their work.”

The announcement of the scheme in January ensures the €40m grant funding will issue automatically before the end of March.

For primary schools it is worth around €5,000 for a school with 100 pupils and up to €18,000 for a school with 500 pupils.

At post-primary, a 500 student school is in line for almost €22,000 and for a school with 1,000 students it will be worth €41,000.

In the first three tranches of the ICT grant a primary school with 100 pupils would have received €14,000 and a primary school with 500 pupils €46,000.

At post primary, the first three payments were worth €60,000 for a school with 500 students and €112,000 for a school with 1,000 pupils.

Minister McHugh said: “Investment of this scale can be a real game changer for some schools by helping them to introduce equipment and technology that was previously unavailable.

“And ensuring earlier allocation of such an important grant will help school principals, teachers and staff with strong technology skills to plan for the best way to make use of the funding,” he added.