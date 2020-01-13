Contact

Donegal County Council has activated its Severe Weather Assessment Team for Storm Brendan today

Gust of gusts of up to 130km/h expected in coastal areas

Donegal Co. Council is on high alert

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal County Council in heightened state of readiness for Storm Brendan today.

Met Éireann have issued an Orange Severe Weather Warning for high winds for Donegal, Leitrim, Galway, Mayo, and Sligo. Southerly winds will reach mean speeds of 65 – 80 km/h with gusts of up to 130km/h.

Donegal County Council has activated its Severe Weather Assessment Team and is monitoring and reviewing the evolving situation.

These winds are expected to last until approximately 9.00pm this evening.

Storm Brendan is expected to affect the west coast early today and then transfer across the country during the morning bringing stormy conditions and heavy and possibly intense rainfall countrywide with localised flooding possible.

There is a significant risk of coastal flooding occurring in the north-west due to the high Spring Tides and projected storm surge that is also forecasted.

The Pier Car Park in Donegal Town has been closed from 6.00 pm last night and will not reopen until 8.00am on Tuesday morning as a precaution to potential coastal flooding in Donegal Town.

All Council resources are at a heightened state of readiness in preparation for the incoming storm.

