More than 80 Donegal homes still without power after Storm Brendan

Over 80 customers are still without power in two parts of Donegal after Storm Brendan brought strong winds to the county yesterday and overnight.

In Derrybeg 68 customers are without power following an outage that began just before 6am on Tuesday.

In Churchill 16 customers have been without power since just after 2pm on Monday.

ESB Networks crews are working on the faults and power is expected to be restored by late afternoon.

At one point on Monday close to 300 customers were without power.