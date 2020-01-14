Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

286 people are waiting for home help in Donegal

Older people in the North West were totally failed by this Government claims Sinn Féin TD, Martin Kenny

286 people are waiting for home help in Donegal

Sinn Féin Sligo-Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny

Reporter:

Connie Duffy

Updated figures that showed 286 people are waiting for home help in Donegal proved the Government had totally failed older people in the North West, claimed Sinn Féin Sligo-Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny.

He said there were another 160 are waiting in Sligo-Leitrim while Roscommon has a waiting list of 157 people awaiting home help.

“The government have had a freeze on home help hours since last year and as a result the waiting list for home help has exploded. This is especially true in this region where there are over 600 people on the waiting list. That is 600 families trying to cope in a cruel situation," said Deputy Kenny.

“We have people entitled to home help not getting their hours, we have a postcode lottery for who can and cannot get care, and the outgoing the government wasted huge sums of money on private home help providers instead of having a working public home help system.

"The North West has a huge home help waiting list and to tackle this our communities should be getting targeted investment of home help hours.

“Immediate action is required to ensure that people across Ireland can access appropriate care and stay at home or return home.

“This will have huge benefits for those who receive home help and home care, their families and friends, and for the health service as a whole as it will free up beds which are occupied by those who want to, and are ready to, return home," he said.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie