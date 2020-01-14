Updated figures that showed 286 people are waiting for home help in Donegal proved the Government had totally failed older people in the North West, claimed Sinn Féin Sligo-Leitrim TD, Martin Kenny.

He said there were another 160 are waiting in Sligo-Leitrim while Roscommon has a waiting list of 157 people awaiting home help.

“The government have had a freeze on home help hours since last year and as a result the waiting list for home help has exploded. This is especially true in this region where there are over 600 people on the waiting list. That is 600 families trying to cope in a cruel situation," said Deputy Kenny.

“We have people entitled to home help not getting their hours, we have a postcode lottery for who can and cannot get care, and the outgoing the government wasted huge sums of money on private home help providers instead of having a working public home help system.

"The North West has a huge home help waiting list and to tackle this our communities should be getting targeted investment of home help hours.

“Immediate action is required to ensure that people across Ireland can access appropriate care and stay at home or return home.

“This will have huge benefits for those who receive home help and home care, their families and friends, and for the health service as a whole as it will free up beds which are occupied by those who want to, and are ready to, return home," he said.