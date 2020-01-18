Icy conditions in Donegal causing cancellations

Contact
With frosty, icy conditions in Donegal and nationwide early this Saturday morning, people are advised to check if events they plan to attend are continuing.
The popular Park Run in Letterkenny which was due to take place this morning has fallen victim to the weather conditions and has been cancelled.
We have no further information on any other cancellations but the good news is that after this morning's very frosty start, the rest of today is looking promising, it will be cool but sunny during the day.
Meanwhile a status yellow low temperature warning is in operation for Connacht and Leinster today. Met Éireann are forecasting very low temperatures in the midlands in particular.
Frost and any fog will clear this Saturday morning to give a dry, calm and mostly sunny day Picture: Geraldine Diver
