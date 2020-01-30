Donegal man ordained Bishop of Down and Dromore

Donegal man Rt Revd David McClay has become the new Bishop of Down and Dromore.

Rt Revd McClay was ordained by the Archbishop of Armagh, The Most Revd Dr Richard Clarke in a packed St Anne’s Cathedral Belfast on Saturday.

Family, representatives from the parishes of the diocese, friends and colleagues had made the journey from all over Ireland, England and the United States.

The new Bishop was welcomed to loud applause.

Rt Revd McClay was born in Ballyshannon on June 5, 1959 to Roland and Kathleen McClay. The the eldest of four children, he grew up on the family farm in Ballintra.

The young David McClay attended Robertson NS, completing his secondary school education at Royal and Prior, Raphoe.

He worked for a time with Magee & Co in Donegal Town.

The Ballintra man’s calling to the church was strong. He was ordained deacon in the Church of Ireland in 1987 and priest/ presbyter in 1988.

Among those with whom Rt Revd McClay attended theological college was Dean of Connor, the Very Revd Saw Wright who addressed the congregation at the ordination.

Dean Wright paid tribute to Rt Revd McClay’s parents, Roly and Kathleen, whom he has known for many years. He said they had modelled the Christian life and upheld their son in prayer every step of the way.

“Family is the precious hidden gem in the church,” said the Dean. “They love, encourage, worry and pray for us as vulnerable leaders. As I pay tribute to the support and love the McClay Family have been to David, I also pay tribute to the families who have the backs of all church leaders.”

Turning to the question of what the new Bishop was to do, Dean Wright took 2 Corinthians 4:1–10 as his text and the inspiration of a brave, bright and beautiful gospel.

He said: “It is clear from past experience that David will do many things, but I want to encourage him to keep to the main thing – to share the Good News of Jesus. And as the chief shepherd for the people of Down and Dromore Diocese to encourage, enable and equip the church, to bring this Good News to the world. In this era of scepticism and rejection by many of the Christian Gospel, he will need to be Brave, and to offer a Bright and Beautiful Gospel to all.”

At the reception which followed in Ulster University’s Birley Building, Rt Revd McClay expressed his thanks to all those who had taken part in the service; to his parents and family and to the many people who had travelled a distance to be there.