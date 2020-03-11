Carndonagh hosting Fleadh Cheoil Dhún na nGall 2020

Inishowen is gearing up for Fleadh Cheoil Dhún na nGall 2020, the county fleadh, which is being held in the peninsula for the third year running.

Following two highly successful fleadhanna in Moville, Fleadh Cheoil Dhún na nGall 2020 will take place in Carndonagh, from Thursday, May 7 to Sunday, May 10.

The event is being hosted by the Seamus Mac Giolla Bhríde branch of Comhaltas and is sure to create a buzz around the market town.

Speaking to Donegal Live, fleadh co-organiser, Mairéad Ní Chonchúir urged anyone interested in competing in this year’s event to have their entries in by Friday, April 10.

Mairéad added: “All of this year’s fleadh competitions are taking place in St Patrick’s Boys NS in Carndonagh. We will be kicking off at 10.00am on Saturday (May 9).



“Our marching band competitions will take place on Sunday (May 10) at the Carndonagh GAA grounds at Foden. This is always a popular event and we are hoping for a good turnout.

“Everyone is really looking forward to the fleadh céilí, which is taking place in the Colgan Hall on Thursday, May 7, where the music will be provided by the amazing Duntally Céilí Band.

“Naturally, there will be sessions in all of the pubs in the town on Friday and Saturday evening and Saturday and Sunday afternoon. People are very welcome to come along and join in or sit and listen,” said Mairéad.

Thanking the businesses in Carndonagh who are supporting Fleadh Cheoil Dhún na nGall 2020, Mairéad said AIB was sponsoring a marquee in The Diamond, which would host musicians and dancers over the weekend.

She added: “Everyone has been so supportive, and it is brilliant. We had a fundraising coffee morning in the Colgan Hall at the weekend and it went very, very well, thanks to the parents and young people and not so young people who came along and got involved. The atmosphere was amazing.

“So, fingers crossed Fleadh Cheoil Dhún na nGall 2020 will be as good as Moville has been over the past two years.

“Anyone who is interested in finding out more information about what’s on at the Fleadh should keep and eye on the Seamus Mac Giolla Bhríde and the Donegal Fleadh 2020 Facebook pages,” said Mairéad.

A full list of the competitions available at Fleadh Cheoil Dhún na nGall 2020 can be found by clicking on the following link: https://comhaltas.ie/press_room/detail/2020_rialacha_fleadhanna_ceoil_clar_an_gcomortas/

Mairéad added: “We are hoping for plenty of entries this year and forms can be sent to me, Mairéad Ní Chonchúir, Tiernaleague, Carndonagh.”