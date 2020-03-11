Donegal students affected by NUI Galway coronavirus cancellation of spring open day

Hundreds of Donegal students have been affected by NUI Galway’s cancellation of its Spring Undergraduate Open Day.

The event had been due to take place on Saturday, March 28.

Students were notified of the cancellation by email this afternoon.

NUI Galway said: “The Spring Undergraduate Open Day planned for March 28, 2020 at NUI Galway has been cancelled.

“We are very disappointed not to be able to welcome students and parents on campus as planned.

“The decision to cancel was taken precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 situation. We hope to be able to provide alternative events and engagement opportunities over the coming months to support students and parents in making important course and career choices.

“Information on future events will be circulated once details are finalised.”