Major Donegal Department store announces closure

This afternoon the owners of Donegal's largest department store, McElhinney's in Ballybofey, have announced in the interests of the safety of their customers, colleagues and their team.
John and Martin McElhinney issued the following statement:
This is the hardest message I’ve ever had to write. As you know, events are moving very fast at the moment and the seriousness of the situation we are all in is becoming clear.
I have a responsibility to every one of you as friends, colleagues and customers to do what I can to keep this virus away from you and your loved ones.
We also have a responsibility to do what we can to help stop the spread of this virus among our wider community.
Therefore we have taken the decision to CLOSE the store until further notice.
mcelhinneys.com will continue as normal through a small team observing the HSE Workplace Advisory Protocol.
I am convinced that this is a short-term measure and that we will be back to doing what we do best very soon.
If you have any questions please get in touch. Any wedding or communion pick ups we will, of course, get you sorted out.
Stay safe
John & Martin McElhinney
