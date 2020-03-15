The management of all pubs and hotel bars in Donegal are asked to close for business until March 29

The government has advised that all pubs should close from tonight in the latest measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19, nationally.

This afternoon, Sunday, a meeting took place between government officials and the Vintners Federation of Ireland following concerns that pubs were struggling to follow the social distancing guidelines announced on Thursday.

The authorities have also advised against holding house parties in the interest of public safety.

Earlier today, publicans in Temple Bar bowed to growing public and political pressure, closing all pubs with immediate effect in the popular tourist spot.