Young girl dies in Donegal farming accident

There was widespread shock and sadness in Inishowen following the death of a child in a farming accident.

The tragedy, in which a young girl was struck by a tractor on a family farm, took place in Malin at approximately 4.00pm this afternoon.

The child was airlifted to Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry, where she was sadly pronounced dead.

Two separarate investigations, by An Garda Síochána and the Health and Safety Executive have been launched.

Garda remain at the scene.