Donegal people asked to be on the look out for missing Derry girl

Mary Kate Crumlish who has been missing from her home in Derry since this morning
People in Donegal are asked to be on the look out for an 11-year-old Derry girl who has been missing since this morning.
Police in Derry are becomingly increasingly concerned for her whereabouts.
A PSNI spokesperson said anyone seeing her should contact them immediately.
“Mary Kate Crumlish was reported as missing from the Clon Elagh area of the city this morning, just before 11am. She is described as being approximately 4' 9'' tall, of a slim build with long fair hair and blue eyes.
"Mary Kate was last seen at approximately 1.30am wearing pyjamas and white/pink trainers.
"If anyone believes they have seen Mary Kate, or someone matching her description today, they should contact police immediately on 101 and quote reference number 601 of 22/08/20.”
