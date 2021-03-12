Dog fouling and littering increasing across Donegal

An increase in dog fouling and littering in Donegal dominated discussion at March's Inishowen Municipal District councillors' meeting.

Raising the issue, Councillor Martin Farren (Labour) attributed it to the increased number of people out walking as a result of the ongoing lockdown.

Cllr Farren said: “With lockdown, we are all out walking. It is the only thing that people can do. I would just ask people, if they are out walking with their dogs, to try and ensure that they are carrying a dog bag with them. Cleaning up after your dog is your responsibility.

“We are looking to bring tourists to Inishowen. We want people to walk the Slí na Sláinte walk in Moville and the many lovely walks in Buncrana. We want to show the peninsula off because it is a beautiful peninsula. So, really, I am asking people who have dogs and are out walking them, to please take a bag and lift their dog foul. There are bins there that they can put the bags into. It is not rocket science.

“Donegal County Council can only do so much. So, if you own a dog, it is your responsibility. If the dog fouls lift it with an ordinary bag and put it in a bin,” said Cllr Farren.

Echoing those sentiments, Cllr Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) described the situation as “terrible”.

She added: “I would have to say, it is only a few people not cleaning up after their dogs. With Covid-19 and the lockdown, there are far, far more people using the walkways and out and about with their dogs.

“I would ask everyone to please clean up after your dog. I have to commend Donegal County Council because it has done as much as it can to address the problem of dog fouling. We have asked for extra dog bins about Buncrana and they have been provided. The Council even supplies bags. We can't spoon feed people. Dog fouling continues to be a problem.”

“It's the old battle cry of bins, bins, bins,” said Cllr Nicholas Crossan (Independent).

He added: “The bins are emptied regularly, there is no problem with that but, unfortunately, with the crowds of people out and about at the minute, there are just not enough bins about.

“In addition, we now have the new litter, as they call it, coffee ups and masks.”

Cllr Crossan suggested asking the pop-up coffee and tea vans to provide bins.

“These could be emptied by Donegal County Council,” said Cllr Crossan. “The owners of the vans could even get nice, decorative advertising on the bins. We are definitely in need of something due to the increase to amount of coffee cups and masks being thrown away.

“Dog fouling is also starting to creep back up in Buncrana again. No doubt due to the extra dogs and people about. We can put up all the signs we want but, I keep saying, the dogs can't read the signs, no matter how good they are. Really it is up to the owners.

“The onus is on the person who owns dog to clean up after it. The situation is ludicrous, that someone would think it is acceptable to walk away and leave their dog foul on the path, leaving it for somebody to step in or somebody else to clean up. You would not do it with your children, a dog should be no different. Don't ask other people to be responsible for your dog. There are free bags take two or three and clean up after your dog and put your litter into the bins, not on top,” said a clearly frustrated Cllr Crossan.



