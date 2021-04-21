Concerns over access to An Grianán Aileach

The Office of Public Works (OPW) has agreed to meet Inishowen Municipal District councillors to discuss matters raised by the Grianán of Aileach Conservation Management Plan.

The Management Plan, which was published in September 2020 was carried out by the Dublin firm, Blackwood Associates Architects.

Inishowen councillors previously voiced fears that if it was implemented, access to the iconic Grianán of Aileach ring fort would be severely restricted.

April's meeting of Inishowen Municipal District councillors was informed that the OPW's senior architect had agreed to visit the historic site, which pre-Covid attracted more than 100,000 visitors annually, and meet elected members and key Donegal County Council officials.

OPW also said it would respond to questions from councillors, in advance of the meeting.

Thanking Donegal County Council's Development Officer for Community and Enterprise, Fiona Doherty, for her work in relation to An Grianán Aileach, Cllr Jack Murray (Sinn Féin), welcomed the meeting with the OPW.

Cllr Murray added: “However, I think it will be a while before the OPW will be actually able to travel here and meet us on site. Prior to that, I think it would be worthwhile pulling together the stakeholders who attended the meeting in An Grianán Hotel, a couple of years ago. This would get the ball rolling.

“There needs to be a widespread discussion regarding anything that happens about An Grianán Aileach. The community has a great affinity with the fort, a great grá. They feel strongly about it. Everybody who is involved needs to have their say,” said Cllr Murray.

Concurring, Cllr Paul Canning (Fianna Fáil) said everyone needed to be well prepared for the meeting with the OPW.

He added: “We need to meet with the relevant stakeholders. It would also be helpful if our Area Planner was present at the meeting with the OPW, in case there are issues raised in terms of grant allocations and the need for planning.”