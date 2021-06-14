Donegal clubs in the prizes as GAA National Club Draw winners revealed

The 2021 GAA National Club Draw has taken place and a number of Donegal clubs feature in the list of prizes.
Neil A O'Donnell, of Naomh Muire Lower Rosses, was the winner of the €1000 cash prize, while there was a €300 cash prize for Ciaran Porter of Naomh Mhuire Convoy.
Ballintra-based Naomh Brid were the Donegal winners of the €1000 cash prize awarded to a club in every county, while Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon also picked up €1000 cash in recognition of being the biggest ticket seller in Ulster (sold: 1422).
The top prize of an all-new Renault Clio went to Christy Anita Mya and Grace Phillips of Claremorris GAA in county Mayo.
A phenomenal total of €1,464,670 has been raised by clubs through the annual initiative, now in its eighth year.
Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, Larry McCarthy, presided over the draw, which took place in Páirc an Chrócaigh.
He said: “I’m delighted to tell you that in this harrowing year for us all, clubs across Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, the Camogie Association and the LGFA raised a total of €1.46m through our draw.
“That’s a tremendous achievement under any circumstances and since 2014 when the draw started, a total of €13.2m has been raised by our clubs.
All of the money raised by clubs through the selling of tickets is retained by the clubs, with the list of prizes provided by Ard Chomhairle. The draw was independently observed by Brian Cormack, Audit & Assurance Director, Mazars.
Here's the full list of winners:
National Club Draw Prize Winners
All-New Renault Clio – Christy Anita Mya and Grace Phillips, Claremorris GAA, Co. Mayo
€2,000 Cash Prize – Stevie Lee, Kilkerrin Clonberne GAA, Co Galway
All Ireland Hurling & Football Final Package – Cormac Flynn, Lucan Sarsfields GAA, Co. Dublin
All Ireland Hurling & Football Final Package – Christy Fay, Dunderry GAA, Co. Meath
All Ireland Hurling & Football Final Package – Bronagh Mullen, Mountnugent GAA, Co. Cavan
€1000 Cash Prize- Neil A O Donnell, Naomh Muire Lower Rosses GAA, Co. Donegal
All Ireland Hurling Final Package – Amanda Deaton, Na Fianna GAA, Co. Dublin
All Ireland Football Final Package – Michael O'Connor, Crusheen GAA, Co. Clare
All Ireland Hurling Final Package – Kevin Colman, O'Dwyers GAA, Co. Dublin
All Ireland Football Final Package – Noel Pepper, Naomh Barrog GAA, Co. Dublin
€500 Cash Prize- Martin Ryan, Drumcullen GAA, Co. Offaly
€500 Blue Book Voucher- Jamie Connolly, Tooreen GAA, Co. Mayo
€500 Cash Prize- Denis O'Brien, Shannon Gaels GAA, Co. Roscommon
€500 Shopping Voucher- George McGrath, Portobello GAA, Co. Dublin
€300 Cash Prize- Ciaran Porter, Naomh Mhuire Convoy GAA, Co. Donegal
Club Specific Draw - Clubs who won €5,000 in the National Club Draw for clubs who sold a minimum of 200 tickets
Coolboy GAA, Co. Wicklow
Shankill GAA, Co. Dublin
St. Patricks Donabate, Co. Dublin
Clubs who won €1,000 in the National Club Draw
Galway- Menlo Emmetts GAA
Leitrim- Drumkeerin GAA
Mayo- Tooreen GAA
Roscommon- Shannon Gaels GAA
Sligo- Shamrock Gaels GAA
Carlow-Muinebheag GAA
Dublin- Good Counsel GAA
Kildare-Raheens GAA
Kilkenny- Tullogher Rosbercon GAA
Laois- Camross GAA
Longford- Legan Sarsfields GAA
Louth- Sean O'Mahonys GAA
Meath-Wolfe Tones GAA
Offaly- Belmont GAA
Westmeath- Ballinagore GAA
Wexford- Faythe Harriers GAA
Wicklow- Glenealy GAA
Clare- Whitegate GAA
Cork- St. Nicholas GAA
Kerry- Abbeydorney GAA
Limerick- Ballysteen GAA
Tipperary- Killenaule GAA
Waterford- Abbeyside Ballinacourty GAA
Cavan- Mountnugent GAA
Donegal- Naomh Brid GAA
Monaghan- Aughnamullen GAA
The clubs who had the highest ticket sales in each province- €1000 each
Leinster
Fingallians, Co. Dublin (Sold: 2500)
Lucan Sarsfields, Co. Dublin (Sold: 2500)
Na Fianna, Co. Dublin (Sold: 2500)
Ulster
Aodh Ruadh Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal (Sold: 1422)
Connacht
Micheal Breathnach, Co. Galway (Sold: 2430)
Munster
Tralee Parnells, Co. Kerry (Sold: 827)
'AWAY CURSE': Cockhill Celtic will travel to Dublin side St Mochtas in the FAI Cup preliminary round.
