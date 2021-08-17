17/08/2021

Kilcar lodge objection into Donegal SFC final loss to Naomh Conaill

Naomh Conaill with the Dr Maguire Cup on Saturday night

Reporter:

Alan Foley

Email:

sport@donegallive.ie

Kilcar have lodged an objection in relation to the 2020 Donegal SFC final, which took place on Saturday.

It is understood that the Towney-based club requested the referee’s report and team sheets with claims that Naomh Conaill used more than the permitted number of substitutes allowed in extra-time.

Rule 2.4 (i) of the GAA’s official guide states: “The maximum number of substitutes permitted during the playing of Normal Time shall be five. (ii) A maximum of three Substitutions shall be allowed during the playing of Extra Time.”

The Donegal Competitions’ Controls Committee (CCC) has confirmed it has received correspondence from the Towney-based club this evening. The CCC will meet in due course to discuss the objection and will then notify the Naomh Conaill club, who will in turn have three days to reply.

The deferred 2020 final took place in Ballybofey, with Kilcar and Naomh Conaill drawing 0-13 to 2-7 after extra-time and the Glenties-based side winning the shoot-out that followed on a 4-2 scoreline.

If it is found that there is a breach of the rule, the CCC can either award the game to Kilcar, fine Naomh Conaill or schedule a replay.

